Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Arko Price Performance
Shares of ARKOW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 1,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,720. Arko has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.
Arko Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arko
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.