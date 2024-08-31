Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Arko Price Performance

Shares of ARKOW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 1,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,720. Arko has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.