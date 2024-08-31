ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $20.45 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
