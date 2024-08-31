Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.74

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.74 and last traded at $135.59, with a volume of 27211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average is $125.13.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9,044.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,027,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,001,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after acquiring an additional 521,117 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,949,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,566,000 after purchasing an additional 446,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

