Arrow Financial Corp Invests $184,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in National Grid by 402.2% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Grid by 128.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 83,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGG. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NGG stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

