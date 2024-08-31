Arrow Financial Corp Sells 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 14.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.9% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $159.05. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average is $142.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 382.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

