ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 9,930,000 shares. Approximately 25.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 937,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPRY remained flat at $12.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.87.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on SPRY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
