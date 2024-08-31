ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 9,930,000 shares. Approximately 25.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 937,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPRY remained flat at $12.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 83,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,088,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 83,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,088,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,033,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,131,411. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SPRY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARS Pharmaceuticals

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.