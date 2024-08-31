Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 53,610 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Lamb Weston by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 123.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 203.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. 1,962,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

