Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,728,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $196.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,820,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,654. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $198.30. The stock has a market cap of $346.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

