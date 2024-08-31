Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 31.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.11. 63,370,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,535,023. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.82. The firm has a market cap of $684.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

