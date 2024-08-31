Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

ELV stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $556.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,118. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $557.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $532.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.04. The company has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

