Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 7,777 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,964 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $5,166,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,262 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 76,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 32,421 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HAL traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. 11,287,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,739. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

