Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,253,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Mplx by 53.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 639,851 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,200,000 after purchasing an additional 574,737 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Mplx by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,740,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mplx by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after buying an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,783. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

