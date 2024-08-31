Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.78

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.78 and traded as high as $71.03. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 641 shares traded.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.81.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

