ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded up $16.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $903.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $948.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $954.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

