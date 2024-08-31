Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.04. 5,637,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

