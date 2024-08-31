Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,305,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,092. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

