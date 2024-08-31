Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Sells 381 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,325. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

