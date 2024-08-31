Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Sells 505 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8,239.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 605,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,389,000 after purchasing an additional 598,693 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 600,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 422,236 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 375,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 320,664 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,390,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,700,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after buying an additional 163,655 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 198,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,782. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

