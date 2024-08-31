Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,723,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,138,000 after buying an additional 178,294 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after buying an additional 180,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after buying an additional 106,243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $172.85. 1,808,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average is $161.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

