Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,362,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,488,664. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

