Asset Planning Corporation Makes New $574,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asset Planning Corporation bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Southern comprises about 0.4% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $631,068,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Southern by 45.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,994,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,570 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,413,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,457,000 after purchasing an additional 934,447 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,924,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus upped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,137,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,000. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.