Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Up 9.5%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.67. 1,989,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,315,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALAB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.11.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 325,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at about $341,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

