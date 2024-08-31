Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Up 12%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) shares were up 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 279,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 340,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Aston Bay Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas David Ullrich bought 434,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$49,910.00. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aston Bay Company Profile

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

