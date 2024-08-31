ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the July 31st total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.
ATCO Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. ATCO has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $33.60.
About ATCO
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.