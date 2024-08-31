ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,900 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the July 31st total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

ATCO Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. ATCO has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Get ATCO alerts:

About ATCO

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.