Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.76

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.76 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.24 ($0.17), with a volume of 788620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.80 ($0.18).

Atlantic Lithium Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £83.16 million, a PE ratio of -1,280.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.