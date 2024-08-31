Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,711 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2,516.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $23,990,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $14,198,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $146.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.69.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

