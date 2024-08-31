Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,964 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDMO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $363,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDMO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 81,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

