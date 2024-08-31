Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $573.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,242. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

