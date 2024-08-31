Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 26,145 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 36,650,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,974 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,924,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,920,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,061,000 after buying an additional 4,521,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,296,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,050,000 after acquiring an additional 172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,946,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,222,000 after acquiring an additional 366,603 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $54.46. 12,113,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,453,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

