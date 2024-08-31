Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 332 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 31.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 211,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avnet by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avnet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after buying an additional 75,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. 1,188,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,600. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.