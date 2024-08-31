Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,853 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 302.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 253.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after buying an additional 1,266,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 160,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,306,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

