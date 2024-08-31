Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 73 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 49,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

VBR traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $198.45. 205,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

