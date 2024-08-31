Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 959 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $4,512,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Price Performance

JOYY stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. JOYY had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $564.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YY shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

