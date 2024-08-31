Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 36,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 118.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 71,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 38,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERJ. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

ERJ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. 1,501,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,238. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

