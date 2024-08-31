Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,030 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 103,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 666.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after acquiring an additional 534,462 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,204,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,221. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

