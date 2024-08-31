Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 8,040.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,488 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARHS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:ARHS remained flat at $12.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 647,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

