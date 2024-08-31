Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9,642.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $444,487,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,421. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $73.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

