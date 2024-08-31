Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 219,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,950,000 after purchasing an additional 262,634 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 317,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 88,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,874. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $65.31.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

