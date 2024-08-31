Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 882.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 65,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 356,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,677. The firm has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

