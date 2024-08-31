Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 170,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 156.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 167,434 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 79.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 121,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 121,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 52,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,171. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

