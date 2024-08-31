Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 126.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

IWD stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.31. 3,104,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $188.47. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

