Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,290,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 98,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,498.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

