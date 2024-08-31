Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,446 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

