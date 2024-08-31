Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,300.00%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Report on M

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.