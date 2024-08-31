Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 194,151 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after buying an additional 8,841,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

CVE opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.07. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

