Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after buying an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $602,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,297 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura lowered shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of GM opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 391,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,536. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

