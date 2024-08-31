Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $778,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.33. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $100.55.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.