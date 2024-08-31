Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,778 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Walmart by 187.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,093,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,222,851.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,332,089 shares of company stock valued at $422,145,654 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

