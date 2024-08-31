Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $214.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.64. The company has a market cap of $684.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

