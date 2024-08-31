Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2,385.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $115.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.61 and its 200 day moving average is $117.44. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

